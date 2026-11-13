Some travelers at the Tallahassee International Airport are changing their travel plans.

However, the family WTXL reporter Lyric Franklin spoke with said they are considering themselves lucky.

"We're lucky we live here, so we're just going home. We're going to try again tomorrow," said Tom Ice.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

GROUND STOP: Tallahassee International Airport

Tom and Jamie Ice were headed to Arkansas, but their trip took an unexpected turn.

They say they were supposed to connect through Atlanta and said they're relieved they avoided the possibility of getting caught up in the flight disruptions at their connecting airport, but they know not every traveler is as fortunate.

"There's a lot of people in there who are not as lucky, and they're trying to figure out where they're going to stay tonight, you know, what's going to happen, and yeah, I feel for them," said Tom.

The FAA says the ground stop will stay in place until further notice.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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