Friday, November 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Microsoft outage disrupts email and other services for second day. The company has not said how many users are affected or when service is expected to be fully restored.

Microsoft outage disrupts email and other services

2) Caban and Matlow unveil 20-Year fire service MOU to reset City-County partnership. The proposed 20-year framework would remove fire fees from utility bills, "preferably" base assessment rates on square footage, and mandate annual audits.

Caban and Matlow unveil 20-Year fire service MOU to reset City-County partnership

3) Riley Elementary families seek answers after assistant principal is reassigned. Parents and educators say the school's environment has changed since Gladys Robinson-Calloway was moved to another school, prompting families to seek answers from district leadership.

Riley Elementary families seek answers after assistant principal is reassigned

4) Thomasville's Cassidy Park set to reopen with nearly $1 million in improvements. The renovations add a longer walking trail, a second fishing dock, and a new disc golf course.

Thomasville's Cassidy Park set to reopen with nearly $1 million in improvements

5) Weekend Forecast: We have a very chilly, some may say cold weekend ahead of us. We'll get into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs and 30s for lows in some areas. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Much cooler & drier air settling in (11/13/2026)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.