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Tallahassee
HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia
By Tier Wootson,8 days ago
It will be very chilly this weekend, but the sun will be out. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 13th through Sunday, November 15th.
- Havana Food Truck Fridays: November 13th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. off N Main St. S&M Diner Express, Tabu Cookie Co will be there.
- 1st Annual Boots & Buckles Rodeo in Grady County: November 13th & 14th off E Broad St. Admission is $20. Proceeds will help buy Christmas gifts and assist families in need during the holiday season.
- Tallahassee Farmers Market: November 14th from 8:00 a.m.-Noon off Kerry Forest Pkwy. Fresh produce, meats, baked goods, and more will be available.
- Downtown Market in Tallahassee: November 14th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Monticello Carquest Car Show & Customer Appreciation Event: November 14th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. off South Jefferson St. There will be food, giveaways, and more. Admission is free.
- Art Walk in the Park in Crawfordville: November 14th from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at Azalea Park & Hudson Parks. There will be live music, food trucks, art, and more.
- Out of the Attic Vintage Market in Havana: November 14th from 9:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Havana History and Heritage Museum. Vendors will be offering antiques, vintage clothing, retro housewares, vinyl records, and more.
- Leon County 29th Annual Volunteer Fire Truck Round Up: November 14th from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Tom Brown Park. There will be interactive touch-a-truck displays, face painting, bounce houses, and more.
- Leon County Libraries will be offering events for all ages throughout the weekend through Sunday, including R.E.A.D with Therapy Animals, Lego Club, and Family story time.
- Girls on the Run 5k in Valdosta: November 14th at Historic Lowndes County Courthouse. The festival begins at 7:00 a.m. with the race beginning at 8:00 a.m. Registration is still open.
- Old South Day in Ochlocknee: November 14th from 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Spence St. There will be craft booths, small rides, bounce houses, a parade, and more.
- Lowndes Longest Table: November 15th beginning at 4:00 p.m. under the James Beck Overpass. This is a free event, and all are welcome, but registration is required.
***For Holiday events, click here.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
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