It will be very chilly this weekend, but the sun will be out. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Friday, November 13th through Sunday, November 15th.

Girls on the Run 5k in Valdosta: November 14th at Historic Lowndes County Courthouse. The festival begins at 7:00 a.m. with the race beginning at 8:00 a.m. Registration is still open.

Old South Day in Ochlocknee: November 14th from 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. off Spence St. There will be craft booths, small rides, bounce houses, a parade, and more.

Lowndes Longest Table: November 15th beginning at 4:00 p.m. under the James Beck Overpass. This is a free event, and all are welcome, but registration is required.

***For Holiday events, click here.

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