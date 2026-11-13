With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, a free food distribution in Jefferson County is working to help families who may be struggling to put food on the table.

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Jefferson County food giveaway aims to help families ahead of Thanksgiving

The latest county figures available through Florida Health Charts show Jefferson County had an estimated food insecurity rate of 16.6% in 2023, compared with 14.4% statewide.

Food insecurity can leave families making difficult choices about how far their grocery budgets will stretch, particularly around the holidays.

Farm Share works to address that need by rescuing surplus food from farmers and other food providers that might otherwise go to waste and distributing it to Florida families.

The nonprofit says it distributes about 112 million pounds of food each year, equivalent to roughly 100 million meals, through a network of nearly 2,000 partner agencies.

The need stretches well beyond Jefferson County. Feeding Florida estimates that more than 3.2 million Floridians are food insecure, including more than 800,000 children.

Free food distribution in Monticello

Restored Glory Christian Center is hosting a free Farm Share food distribution:



When: Nov. 21 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Monticello

Who: Residents of Jefferson County and surrounding communities

Cost: Free

Availability: Food will be distributed while supplies last

Farm Share says a $10 donation can help provide 64 meals.

More information about the nonprofit and its food assistance programs is available through Farm Share.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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