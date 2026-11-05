Gadsden County Sheriff's lieutenant arrested in resource officer investigation

Four people have been arrested in connection to an investigation involving a former high school resource officer.

According to the Assistant State Attorney, for the Second Judicial Circuit, James Beville the following people were arrested:

Tameka Leeks, former Principal for Gadsden County High school

James Vernon, Former Assistant Principal for Gadsden County High School

Lieutenant Chris Daniels with the Gadsden County Sheriff's office

Lieutenant Tiffany Buckhalt with Quincy Police Department

All are facing charges of failure to report child abuse.

Beville confirms all suspects have been released on their own recognizance.

We reached out to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, where they confirmed Lieutenant Christopher L. Daniels, surrendered at the Gadsden County Jail following an investigation conducted by the 2nd Judicial Circuit of the State Attorney’s Office which led to a warrant for his arrest.

In a statement from the Sheriff's Office, Daniels' charge is associated with failure to report child abuse, abandonment or neglect, pursuant to the applicable provisions of Florida Law.

"law enforcement officers have a duty to report crimes associated with allegations of child abuse and when those duties are not fulfilled there are serious consequences. An arrest is not a determination of guilt and Daniels is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law, says Sheriff Morris Young.

We reported back in July Sedele Canidate, former resource officer at Gadsden County High School was arrested on charges involving minors, including sexual battery.

Court records now list eight felony counts in his open case.

Gadsden County High School resource officer arrested, faces 6 felony charges

The Gadsden County School District affirms those arrested are no longer employed with the Gadsden County School District.

The district is aware of the multiple felony arrest warrants issued on November 4, 2026, for failure to report suspected crimes against a minor. The individuals receiving the arrest warrants are no longer employed by Gadsden County School District. Furthermore, Gadsden County District maintains strict mandatory reporting requirements of which all district employees are reminded annually.

GADSDEN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT STATEMENT

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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