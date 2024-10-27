Open in App
    WTWO/WAWV

    Springs Valley sweeps Shakamak in regional championship

    By Jack Berney,

    1 days ago

    LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Springs Valley 3, Shakamak 0.

    The Lakers finish the season 19-8.

