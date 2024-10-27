Open in App
    Parke Heritage comes up short in regional final

    By Jack Berney,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsLem_0wNpnHpL00

    MONROVIA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Monrovia, 3, Parke Heritage 0.

    The Wolves finish the season 21-8.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    paul cash
    21h ago
    Sorry.
    View all comments

