    • WTWO/WAWV

    Sycamores rally in 2nd half for homecoming win vs. Salukis

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXoel_0wNphzRD00

    TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Sycamores scored 20 unanswered points in the second half on Saturday to defeat Southern Illinois 20-17.

    It’s ISU’s first win against the Salukis since 2018.

    Senior linebacker Geoffrey Brown started the comeback with a pick-6 in the 3rd quarter.

    Early in the 4th quarter, quarterback Elijah Owens hit Marshall High School alum Lance Rees for a 2-yard touchdown pass to cut the SIU lead to 17-14.

    Indiana State took the lead for good with 7:45 left in the game on an Elijah Owens rushing TD.

    ISU improves to 3-5 on the season and 2-2 in MVFC play.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

