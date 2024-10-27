Sycamores rally in 2nd half for homecoming win vs. Salukis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Sycamores scored 20 unanswered points in the second half on Saturday to defeat Southern Illinois 20-17.

It’s ISU’s first win against the Salukis since 2018.

Senior linebacker Geoffrey Brown started the comeback with a pick-6 in the 3rd quarter.

Early in the 4th quarter, quarterback Elijah Owens hit Marshall High School alum Lance Rees for a 2-yard touchdown pass to cut the SIU lead to 17-14.

Indiana State took the lead for good with 7:45 left in the game on an Elijah Owens rushing TD.

ISU improves to 3-5 on the season and 2-2 in MVFC play.

