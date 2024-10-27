Open in App
    Barr-Reeve wins first volleyball regional since 2020

    By Jack Berney,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWaGj_0wNnzknI00

    MITCHELL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Barr-Reeve Vikings beat Eastern (Perkin) to win their first volleyball regional title since 2020.

    It’s the 15th regional championship in program history and the Vikings advance to semi-state next week.

    Video credits: Levi Traylor, Hannah Graber, and Sarah Knepp.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

