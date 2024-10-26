ISU holds 100th annual Blue and White Parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It is homecoming at Indiana State and the annual Blue and White Parade did not disappoint.

The weekend brings alumni of the school back to campus.

Homecoming invites our alumni and friends back to campus to celebrate the great memories and friendships they made at Indiana State and bond with the current students and current leadership on campus. Andrea Angel – Vice President – University Advancement

Over the weekend, the school holds many events, including the beloved parade. This year was special as the parade turned 100 years old.

We really tried to invite as many alumni back as we possibly could, from all those different eras and decades as well. You could see with some of the floats and some of the golf carts that were being ridden around, there were different themes for different eras. Just kind of bringing back some nostalgia from different eras over the past 100 years of having the parade. Mike Godard – President – Indiana State

The weekend festivities surround the Indiana State football game.

Director of Athletics Nathan Christensen says this is a day the team has been waiting for.

I think it’s just a great way to celebrate the university, but for us, it certainly gets our football student-athletes fired up about homecoming. It’s always that special date on the calendar when you look, you know you’re going to have a good crowd. You know there is going to be a lot of energy at Memorial Stadium, so for us, it’s a great way to get our guys fired up. Nathan Christensen – Director of Athletics – ISU

University leaders said the weather cooperated and the weekend was a success.

