Brew, Que, and Wine Too Festival in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Brew, Que, and Wine Too Festival took over the Sullivan Civic Center Saturday.

Outside guests could find live music, food trucks, and activities for kids.

Inside there were shopping vendors, crafts, and of course, any drink of your choice.

The event went on all day, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All funds raised are going back into the community by training Sullivan teachers in the Science of Reading. Once enough funds are raised, organizers want to use the rest to pay for free tutoring for students in need.

This great event is hosted by the Sullivan County Civic Foundation, the City of Sullivan, Meier Winery and Vineyard, and Three Tim’s Brewing.

