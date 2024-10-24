Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTWO/WAWV

    Documents: Child drowned in tub while Foster mom was on the phone

    By Christopher Boyll,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPw45_0wKIOs8P00

    BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil foster mom is under arrest after a child in her care passed away.

    Hailynn N. Volpatti, 25, was charged with neglect of dependent resulting in death. She is currently in the Clay County Jail on a $75,000 bond with no 10 percent allowed.

    According to the probable cause affidavit (PCA) filed in Clay County Superior Court on October 23, 2024, a 21-month-old child was in sole care of Volpatti and her husband, who was not at home during the incident. The victim has been in their care since October 2023.

    Clay County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Troy Davis, stated in court documents, that on May 21, 2024, the victim was in a filled bathtub with Volpatti’s two four-year-old children. According to the PCA, Volapatti stated she had left the room to get a drink and when she came back, the victim was floating on her back in the bathtub. She also told police on scene that the victim “always puts her face down into the bathwater and takes a huge ‘gulp’ of water.”

    She had called 911 when she could not revive the victim and when officers from the Brazil Police Department arrived they took over CPR on the child. The child was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute and then rushed to Riley Hospital, where she eventually passed away on June 16, 2024.

    According to the PCA, on May 23, 2024, Volpatti went to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department requesting to speak to a detective. Jones met with her and she stated she had not “been completely honest with officers” on the night of the incident.

    In the court documents, she stated she had put the children in the bathtub at 8:30 pm and was on the phone with a friend when she ran upstairs to get pajamas for the victim.  She said her child yelled for her. According to the PCA, Volpatti changed her story again. She stated she was on the phone from 8:30 pm to 10 pm with her friend and the children were in the bathtub. She was upstairs for 30 minutes while the children were unsupervised in the filled bathtub.

    The victim had numerous health issues from being born premature, which caused doctors to be concerned with the victim’s intestinal development. According to the PCA, the victim could pull herself up but could only stand unassisted for a short time and could only say a few words.

    An autopsy was completed on the victim. In September 2024, Davis received the results of the autopsy. The cause of death is listed as drowning and the manner of death is accidental. According to the PCA, Vopatti is criminally charged with the death because, “ Hailynn Volpatti was the sole caregiver to ‘victim,’ who placed the child in a water-filled bathtub with two four-year-old children, then left victim unattended for more than 30 minutes while she was on the phone in an upstairs bedroom talking to a friend.”

    He added that the victim’s extensive medical issues played a part in the decision for the charges. Volpatti has an initial hearing set for Friday morning.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

    Related Search

    Child neglectBrazil police departmentParental responsibilityChild safetyUnion hospitalViolent crime

    Comments / 9

    Add a Comment
    Jennifer Powell Willis
    1d ago
    I hope they removed all children from the home! She doesn’t deserve to raise any children!
    Jerry Godsey
    1d ago
    people nowadays had a brain that be dangerous
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Delphi murders: Combative testimony from another ‘Bridge Guy’ witness; pathologist testifies on autopsies
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Menendez brothers resentencing decision expected this week
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Delphi murders autopsy into murdered girls prompts horrified gasps from jury holding head in hands
    themirror.com2 days ago
    2 arrested after man claims kidnappers amputated his finger in Denver
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Multiple deceased and decayed dogs found inside a Casey residence
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking: deputies
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Goldfish changes name of iconic crackers to appeal to adults
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    Murder victim’s family speaks out
    WTWO/WAWV16 hours ago
    THPD makes arrest in a 6th avenue stabbing
    WTWO/WAWV16 hours ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena8 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    WTWO/WAWV23 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The 3 men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery motion for new trial
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Update: House and garage go up in flames Thursday morning in Terre Haute
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Federal dollars to help Indiana crime victims expected to be cut by roughly 80%
    WTWO/WAWV16 hours ago
    Clay County YMCA celebrates big milestone
    WTWO/WAWV20 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Northview prepares for Roncalli Friday
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy