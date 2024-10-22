Open in App
    Rose-Hulman recognized as a top “green” college

    By Christopher Boyll,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBipL_0wHioKQq00

    TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— For the third consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been named one of America’s top “green” institutions.

    The Princeton Review has Rose-Hulman on their list of the 511 most “green” universities for their efforts in sustainability through programs, policies, and practices relating to the environment. Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said that integrating sustainability into the culture and education of the school is a key theme of the “Advancing by Design” strategic plan for the school. Coons believes this will prepare students to become professionals who are able to address complex global issues such as climate change.

    “Sustainability has been a cornerstone of Rose-Hulman’s footprint, and it’s an even more crucial element of our vision for the future,” Coons said. “As we implement our strategic plan, we’re not just committed to sustainable development that meets current needs—we’re actively shaping a campus that empowers future generations. The new Innovation Grove complex exemplifies this forward-thinking approach, serving as a hub where cutting-edge sustainable technologies will be practiced and implemented, while also providing valuable educational opportunities for our students. This initiative, along with our other sustainability efforts, positions Rose-Hulman at the forefront of green innovation in higher education, preparing our students to be leaders in creating a more sustainable world.”

    The strategic plan has ideas to implement programs and projects to cut down on the usage of non-renewable energy sources, reuse and reclaim resources and waste, produce renewable energy on campus, and enhance learning and training opportunities. The new Innovation Grove District has plans for a 5-megawatt solar farm to produce energy for the school that will reduce its carbon footprint. Along with this the Fowler Academic Building became Indiana’s first building to earn full WELL Certification from the International WELL Building Institute, and renovations to other buildings on campus have been made with energy efficiency in mind.

    The school has also become the first college in Indiana to incorporate green chemistry theory into educating students. Rose-Hulman also offers a sustainability minor, along with classes and spring break trips to examine sustainability practices in other areas of the world. Student-led bike initiatives and projects to enhance community gardens have also been implemented as well.

