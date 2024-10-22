Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands to Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The United Way of the Wabash Valley announces the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is now available for families in Clay County.

The program is for children ages birth to five. Families can sign up to have a free book mailed to their home every month.

Dorothy Chambers, the Community Impact Director with the United Way of the Wabash Valley, said it’s important to read to children at an early age. The organization is happy this program will help provide more books to families.

“I think Dolly is now in all but two counties in Indiana, so what a great resource for families, for kids. What kid doesn’t love getting a book addressed to them in the mail every month? So, again we’re really thrilled to be a part of this program,” said Chambers.

Registration can be done online or at the Brazil Public Library.

“I think it’s just really exciting. It’s a great way to get books into the hands of kids and it’s great that you don’t even have to leave your house. I think it’s especially important in Clay County because we are the Brazil Public Library so if you’re outside of city limits, you don’t have access to a free library card and so that’s what’s really nice about this too, is it’s a way to make sure your kids can get books without having to pay that cost,” said Sarah Trover, Director of the Brazil Public Library.

To learn more about the program or to register online, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.