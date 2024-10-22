Open in App
    Ivy Tech in Terre Haute receives $100,000 grant

    By Zach Stidham,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191Ia4_0wHb5h2O00

    TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Ivy Tech in Terre Haute has received a $100,000 grant from the GE Aerospace Foundation.

    The funds will provide full scholarships for half a dozen students, purchase laptops with needed software for students, and support enrollment growth through an awareness campaign on manufacturing program offerings.

    The Dean of the School of Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Sciences David Will said this will open doors for students in our community.

    Updates on the VCSC 2025 budget

    “It’s an all-encompassing program focusing on enrollment, completion, and retention of our students that will lead into those into those high-paying manufacturing jobs,” said Will.

    Will said that this will also fund programs that will help improve the skills of existing workers in manufacturing. He said this will allow them to continue to provide high-quality workers to an area that is growing in manufacturing.

    “Our mission is to provide service to our communities that we serve throughout the state of Indiana,” said Will. “With the growth that we are having here in this region, the fact that we can use these funds to promote skilled workforce into those communities is our mission and what we come to work for.”

    Will added that they were one of the twelve nationwide recipients of this grant.

