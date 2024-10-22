Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTWO/WAWV

    Thrive West Central introduces Club 720 workshops

    By Zach Stidham,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucFwu_0wHb5ccl00

    TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Thrive West Central is holding workshops to help out first and second-time home buyers.

    Club 720 is a platform that enables regions to see their housing market in action and authorize down payment assistance programs at no cost. This is in partnership with Hoosier Homes which provides 5% down payment assistance, closing costs assistance, and competitive mortgage rates.

    Thrive’s CEO Ryan Keller says that this helps them on their mission to continue to grow the Wabash Valley.

    High turnout for early voting in Vigo County; long lines expected

    “It really does add to our region’s population goals,” said Keller. “If you are in a home and you have a great mortgage and a great place that you like to love, chances are that you are going to want to stay here.”

    The first workshop will be held Thursday evening from 5:30 to 6:30 at the Vigo County Public Library. There will also be another workshop held on November 13 from 5-6 p.m. at the Terminal Public House.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WTWO/WAWV6 hours ago
    Goldfish changes name of iconic crackers to appeal to adults
    WTWO/WAWV22 hours ago
    Ollie’s opens in Linton
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    The SIDC hold meeting in Greene Co. to discuss housing opportunities
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WTWO/WAWV4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Rosedale dirt bike crash ends in serious injuries
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Multiple deceased and decayed dogs found inside a Casey residence
    WTWO/WAWV22 hours ago
    WATCH: ISU’s President sits down for a live interview
    WTWO/WAWV20 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    WTWO/WAWV3 days ago
    Los Angeles DA to announce decision on Menendez brothers case Thursday
    WTWO/WAWV3 hours ago
    Florida mailman stabs lawncare worker over parking: deputies
    WTWO/WAWV20 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Jurors watch video extracted from Libby German’s phone
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Delphi murders: Contentious cross examination of investigator marks Day 4 of testimony
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Delta crew member reportedly made Marine remove ‘threatening’ shirt: What is the dress code on planes?
    WTWO/WAWV3 days ago
    Missing 11-year-old Iowa child found around 360 miles away at Indiana gas station: Police
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Hamilton Center Inc. Announces 2024 Hamilton Award Winners
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy