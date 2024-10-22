Thrive West Central introduces Club 720 workshops

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Thrive West Central is holding workshops to help out first and second-time home buyers.

Club 720 is a platform that enables regions to see their housing market in action and authorize down payment assistance programs at no cost. This is in partnership with Hoosier Homes which provides 5% down payment assistance, closing costs assistance, and competitive mortgage rates.

Thrive’s CEO Ryan Keller says that this helps them on their mission to continue to grow the Wabash Valley.

“It really does add to our region’s population goals,” said Keller. “If you are in a home and you have a great mortgage and a great place that you like to love, chances are that you are going to want to stay here.”

The first workshop will be held Thursday evening from 5:30 to 6:30 at the Vigo County Public Library. There will also be another workshop held on November 13 from 5-6 p.m. at the Terminal Public House.

