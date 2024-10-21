North Daviess High School to participate in Indiana Food Day

ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — North Daviess High School will be participating in the Indiana Food Day on Thursday, October 24. The festivities will take place during the lunch period at the high school on this day.

Vendors and state agencies representing Indiana Grown and the Indiana Farm to School group will help students understand the impact of local agriculture and the value of protecting local family farms.

Participating vendors:

Fischer Farms

Red Gold

Rose Acre Farms

Piazza Produce

What Chef’s Want

Olde Lane Orchard

Morning Harvest

Indiana Department of Education

Indiana Department of Health

Purdue University Extension Office

Aramark Student Nutrition

North Daviess School Corporation is now purchasing all of their beef from Ficher Farms and all of their apples from Olde Lane Orchard. These North Daviess purchases will help the county by retaining $38,000 in agricultural sales and purchases locally.

