Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTWO/WAWV

    North Daviess High School to participate in Indiana Food Day

    By Brayton Riley,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFJeh_0wGF9jDh00

    ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — North Daviess High School will be participating in the Indiana Food Day on Thursday, October 24. The festivities will take place during the lunch period at the high school on this day.

    Vendors and state agencies representing Indiana Grown and the Indiana Farm to School group will help students understand the impact of local agriculture and the value of protecting local family farms.

    Participating vendors:

    • Fischer Farms
    • Red Gold
    • Rose Acre Farms
    • Piazza Produce
    • What Chef’s Want
    • Olde Lane Orchard
    • Morning Harvest
    • Indiana Department of Education
    • Indiana Department of Health
    • Purdue University Extension Office
    • Aramark Student Nutrition

    North Daviess School Corporation is now purchasing all of their beef from Ficher Farms and all of their apples from Olde Lane Orchard. These North Daviess purchases will help the county by retaining $38,000 in agricultural sales and purchases locally.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2 Navy aviators declared dead after fighter jet crash in Washington state
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    WTWO/WAWV3 days ago
    Fallen ISP Trooper Thompson honored in press conference
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WTWO/WAWV23 hours ago
    Ivy Tech in Terre Haute receives $100,000 grant
    WTWO/WAWV21 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Jury and families likely to get details on Delphi murder scene on Monday
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Delphi murders: Contentious cross examination of investigator marks Day 4 of testimony
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WTWO/WAWV17 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Jurors watch video extracted from Libby German’s phone
    WTWO/WAWV21 hours ago
    Fayette Township announces annual hydrant flushing
    WTWO/WAWV2 hours ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group21 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WTWO/WAWV23 hours ago
    One dead, 10 injured after shooting at high school party on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Rosedale dirt bike crash ends in serious injuries
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    IHSAA Volleyball Regional Championship sites announced
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Safe Haven Baby Box blessed on Monday
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands to Clay County
    WTWO/WAWV20 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WTWO/WAWV23 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WTWO/WAWV3 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WTWO/WAWV19 hours ago
    Suspect charged in double murder to have hearing tuesday
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    WTWO/WAWV22 hours ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy