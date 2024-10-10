Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTWO/WAWV

    WTWO Hurricane Relief Drive Telethon

    By Brandyn Benter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8LEU_0w1RZb0Y00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfnaG_0w1RZb0Y00

    FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hurricane Helene left in its wake thousands of victims dealing with damaged properties, no electricity, and numerous dead family and friends.

    To help those affected by the hurricane in their recovery, WTWO, WAWV, and MyWabashValley.com are teaming up with the Salvation Army to raise money for the victims.

    Death toll from Hurricane Helene rises to 227 as grim task of recovering bodies continues

    The Hurricane Relief Drive will run Thursday from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on both WTWO and WAWV.

    To donate, call us at 812-696-1307 to make your pledge, multiple operators are standing by. You can also donate online at this website , or by scanning the QR code below.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzukI_0w1RZb0Y00
    Scan this QR code to make a donation
    What to know about Hurricane Milton as it moves toward Florida’s Gulf Coast

    Tune in all day on Thursday on WTWO and WAWV for live updates on how much money is raised for hurricane victims.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Venice Beach home buried in sand after Milton
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    WTWO/WAWV6 hours ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Doritos to open its first-ever restaurant
    WTWO/WAWV8 hours ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas
    WTWO/WAWV12 hours ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Asheville restaurant owners trying to recover from Helene
    WTWO/WAWV7 hours ago
    Florida Gov. DeSantis helps Waffle House employees cook for first responders
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    WTWO/WAWV15 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Beyond the Stands (Northview’s Maggie Krause talks Softball)
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    WTWO/WAWV1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WTWO/WAWV15 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    WTWO/WAWV18 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Race for Vigo County Commissioner in District 2
    WTWO/WAWV2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    WTWO/WAWV10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy