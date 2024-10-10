WTWO Hurricane Relief Drive Telethon

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hurricane Helene left in its wake thousands of victims dealing with damaged properties, no electricity, and numerous dead family and friends.

To help those affected by the hurricane in their recovery, WTWO, WAWV, and MyWabashValley.com are teaming up with the Salvation Army to raise money for the victims.

The Hurricane Relief Drive will run Thursday from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on both WTWO and WAWV.

To donate, call us at 812-696-1307 to make your pledge, multiple operators are standing by. You can also donate online at this website , or by scanning the QR code below.

Scan this QR code to make a donation

Tune in all day on Thursday on WTWO and WAWV for live updates on how much money is raised for hurricane victims.

