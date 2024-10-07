One arrested after officers respond to shots fired Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Terre Haute Police Department is asking the community for information after responding to shots fired in the early hours of Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Terre Haute Police Department , Officers were dispatched at 2:51 a.m. on October 5 to the area of South Center Street and Farrington Street due to reports of shots fired. When officers got near the area they observed a man running north from the area near the South 9 1/2 Street and Poplar Street as a witness yelled the man had a gun.

A foot pursuit ensued through the nearby blocks ending with the suspect being tased by the officers. During the chase, Demetrius D. Mitchell discarded a handgun that was later recovered. Mitchell, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, and resisting law enforcement.

Officers attempted to locate witnesses due to the incident seeming to have originated in the area of South 9th Street and Oak Street. Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Dave Thompson at 812-244-2246.

