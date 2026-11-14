CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot and killed near a busy intersection in Midlothian Saturday morning, and a witness helped police track down a suspect, who was taken into custody nearby, officials said.

Chesterfield Police were called to the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Brandermill Parkway just after 9:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died. Police are not releasing his name yet while they notify his family.

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in shooting near busy Midlothian intersection

A witness saw what happened and told police where the suspect had gone, according to police. Officers then found the suspect in the 800 block of Charter Colony Parkway. That is where they took him into custody — roughly three miles from where the shooting happened — without incident.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Police said their investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Despite the arrest, investigators asked anyone with information to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. People can also submit a tip through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.