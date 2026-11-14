CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A suspect is charged with murder after police say a man was killed in a road rage shooting that ended with a crash at a Chesterfield construction site Friday evening.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 7100 block of Springline Drive around 5:20 p.m. for a reported crash. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had hit the side of a building under construction. Inside the vehicle, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene.

Police identified him as 35-year-old Brekken Rose of North Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police Rashad Clayton



Investigators said the incident started as a traffic-related encounter on Chippenham Parkway and grew into a road rage incident. Police said both Rose and the suspect ended up at a construction site at the end of Springline Drive, where Rose was shot.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Rashad Clayton of North Chesterfield. Officers said they tracked him down through investigative work and witness interviews. He was taken into custody around 10:50 p.m. Friday.

Clayton is charged with second-degree murder, police said. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. People can also submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.