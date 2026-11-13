RICHMOND, Va. — Before a cyberattack knocked Richmond Public Schools' network offline this fall, two of the school division's most recent technology directors had resigned, with one warning of significant financial and structural challenges and the other saying "foundational changes" and "necessary reforms" were needed.

Resignation letters obtained by CBS 6 through a Freedom of Information Act request provide a new look at concerns inside the school division's Technology Services department before the attack.

Former technology director warned of financial and structural challenges

In June 2025, then-Director of Technology Services Jason Bruffey told RPS Chief of Staff Shareyna Chang that he would not return for the 2025-26 school year.

Bruffey wrote that he could no longer continue in the position because of what he described as the department's"financial and structural challenges."

Bruffey specifically pointed to nearly $1 million in planned budget cuts for the upcoming year and, he wrote, "more importantly, the absence of a long term funding plan."

He also raised broader concerns about how RPS was prioritizing money across the school division.

"Increasingly, funding discussions and priorities are focused on a narrow set of initiatives, while other critical operational needs, including facilities, technology, infrastructure, and essential support services, continue to be overlooked in both short and long term planning." He also expressed concern about the district's ability to adequately fund facilities, writing that if RPS could not do so,"there is little hope for sustained investment in Technology Services infrastructure."

Bruffey also criticized some of the district's budget and compensation decisions. He wrote that Technology Services was being asked to make financial and staffing cuts and said the circumstances raised"serious questions about the district's commitment to fair and responsible fiscal management."

Bruffey's last day was June 30, 2025.

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Another technology director resigns

Just over a year later, another RPS Director of Technology Services resigned.

In a September resignation letter, Tillman wrote about the "foundational changes required within the IT department and the division as a whole."

Tillman said he did not believe he was the right person to lead what he described as a"division-wide cultural transformation."

He ended his letter by saying the district needed a leader who could drive"these necessary reforms."

Tillman's last day was Oct. 1.

Twenty days later, RPS detected suspicious activity on its network and Superintendent Kamras confirmed the district was dealing with a cybersecurity incident.

2 Richmond Schools technology directors resigned before cyberattack. Their letters reveal why

Cyberattack disrupts classrooms and school operations

The cyberattack forced RPS to take its internet offline across the district, disrupting phone and email service and limiting access to online classroom tools and learning platforms.

The outage also affected the daily workflows of teachers and other school employees.

One teacher told CBS 6 that teaching without the district's technology presented significant challenges because instructional materials were stored online.

"How am I supposed to adjust lessons and activities without textbooks or access to copiers or internet?" the teacher said. "All my materials are in my Google Drive."The district kept schools open and shifted to what it called a technology-free learning environment while it worked to restore its systems.

The consequences ultimately extended beyond disruptions to classrooms and school operations.

RPS later said data accessed during the cyberattack may have been posted on the dark web and that it was working with law enforcement to determine what information was exposed. The district cautioned that it did not necessarily mean an individual's personal information was affected.

CBS 6 wanted to ask Superintendent Kamras about the concerns raised in the resignation letters and what was happening within Technology Services before the attack.

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CBS 6 seeks answers from superintendent

Kamras was already scheduled to speak with CBS 6 about a proposed sales tax increase.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit asked RPS spokesperson Clay Barbour whether she could ask Kamras a couple of questions after that interview.

Barbour declined the request.

Hipolit then asked to submit her questions by email, and Barbour agreed. He also said he would check with Kamras about whether the superintendent would agree to an interview in the future.

When CBS 6's Jones raised the issue with Kamras during her interview, the superintendent was noncommittal about whether he would speak with Hipolit.

Kamras: "I can't comment on any of that. Clay will take care of it."Barbour told CBS 6 he would try to get answers to Hipolit's questions as soon as possible. Late in the day, the district sent CBS 6 a lengthy written statement.

RPS responds to CBS 6 questions

CBS 6 asked RPS to explain what Tillman meant by the "foundational changes" and "necessary reforms" referenced in his resignation letter.

CBS 6 also asked who was providing technology leadership when the cyberattack occurred and whether Tillman's departure left any leadership or operational gaps that may have affected the district's cybersecurity preparedness.

In its response, RPS did not explain what Tillman meant by "foundational changes" or "necessary reforms," saying it does not comment on personnel matters.

But the district did answer the question about who was overseeing technology after Tillman's departure, saying Chief Operating Officer Patrick Herrell has served as interim IT Director since Oct. 1, 2026.

RPS said it is conducting a nationwide search for a permanent IT Director.

The district also addressed its cybersecurity efforts, saying every incident provides an opportunity to reassess defenses and determine whether the district has the appropriate professionals and expertise in place.

"We are working diligently to enhance our procedures and systems to better protect RPS against future threats," the district said.

RPS noted that school divisions are among many public and private organizations dealing with cybersecurity threats, citing an Oct. 26 report that it said found 57% of surveyed schools had experienced a cybersecurity incident during the previous year.

The district said it is working with state and local government partners to strengthen cybersecurity protections and is committed to holding those responsible for the attack accountable.

Full statement from Richmond Public Schools

The following is the full statement provided to CBS 6:

Every cybersecurity incident provides an opportunity to reassess and improve our defenses. This includes ensuring we have the right professionals with the expertise needed to implement improvements and support our ongoing cybersecurity needs. We are working diligently to enhance our procedures and systems to better protect RPS against future threats.



We understand that information about the resignations of two former Richmond Public Schools IT professionals is now publicly available. Out of respect for those involved, we do not comment on personnel matters. Our Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Herrell, has served as interim IT Director since October 1, 2026. RPS is actively engaged in a nationwide search for a permanent IT Director.



Unfortunately, RPS joins a long list of private and public organizations — large and small — that have been targeted by cyberattacks. As we shared earlier this week, cybersecurity incidents remain a growing concern for school divisions and other organizations nationwide. On October 26, 2026, the Center for Internet Security, the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC®), and the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN) issued a report indicating that 57% of surveyed schools experienced a cybersecurity incident in the previous year, with one in three reporting incidents that disrupted school operations. Similarly, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reported receiving more than 30,000 incident reports through its 24/7 incident hotline in 2025.



RPS is committed to holding those responsible for this cyberattack accountable. We are also working with state and local government partners to identify additional ways to strengthen cybersecurity protections as threats continue to evolve.



While cybercriminals attempted to disrupt our operations, RPS was able to continue fulfilling our educational mission and quickly offer credit monitoring to our community. Throughout this incident, our priorities have remained unchanged: the education, safety, and well-being of our students. We remain focused on ensuring that our schools can continue providing the learning environments and support our students need to succeed.

Watch Melissa Hipolit's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have something for Melissa to investigate? Email her.