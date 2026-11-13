RICHMOND, Va. — A man has surrendered to Richmond Police in the fatal shooting of his wife on Richmond Highway, turning himself in at department headquarters without incident.

Steven Butler Sr., 47, of Petersburg, has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Richmond Highway for a report of a person down around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. They arrived and found Erica Butler, 47, of Richmond, down and unresponsive on the sidewalk.

She had been shot multiple times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators quickly developed information that this was possibly a domestic-related incident and began looking for her spouse, Steven Butler.

Anyone with further information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.