RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond voters have approved a 1% sales tax increase aimed at generating millions of dollars for the construction, renovation and repair of Richmond Public Schools buildings.

The measure could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars over time to address the city's aging school facilities. But with the tax approved, some Richmond taxpayers are now asking a key question: Where exactly will the money go?

"I'm all for students getting what they need, and the schools need improvements," one Richmond resident said.

Another resident raised concerns about disparities in school conditions across the city.

"Schools in the less rich communities just are not getting a very good deal," the resident said. "They're the ones with the mold in the schools and things of that sort, and that needs to change."

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras said the district is currently working on Phase 2 of its master facilities plan, which will help determine which schools should be prioritized for improvements.

"In December we'll present to the school board a prioritized list of schools that would be next for modernization or rebuilding, and then we'll take the spring to do a little bit more detail, determine exactly of those schools, which ones should be rebuilt, which should be renovated, which potentially should be consolidated," Kamras said.

The district's goal is to finalize that plan by the end of the school year, before revenue from the new tax is expected to begin coming in July.

According to Kamras, schools will be prioritized based on several factors, including the condition of their buildings, enrollment trends and feedback from the community.

The new revenue will be dedicated to school construction and major renovations.

Still, not everyone is convinced the additional revenue will be handled effectively.

"I would love for the city to manage the money we have a little better," one Richmond parent said.

Kamras said transparency will be a priority as the district begins using the new funding.

"My commitment is to be incredibly transparent with how we use these funds," Kamras said. "We will post it publicly so everybody can see every last penny. Where is it going? How is it being spent? Which schools? Which projects? So there will be absolutely no confusion."

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.