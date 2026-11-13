Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Final Score Friday This Week's High School Football Scoreboard Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

Norcom 0 (6) Petersburg 33

Thomas Jefferson 0 Armstrong 21

Glen Allen 14 (9) Hermitage 34

Cosby 0 (8) Manchester 6

Spotsylvania 7 (5) Huguenot 21

King George 0 (1) Varina 68

James River 0 (2) Highland Springs 56

Lake Taylor 12 Hopewell 63

William Fleming 0 (4) Midlothian 47

Douglas Freeman 14 Patrick Henry-Roanoke 16

Landstown 0 L.C. Bird 45

Hanover 35 Louisa 42

Colonial Heights 28 B.T. Washington 46

Mechanicsville 0 Courtland 35

New Kent 17 Tabb 9

Southampton 28 King William 29

Northampton 6 Northumberland 30

Colonial Beach FORFEIT Essex

West Point FORFEIT Rappahanock

Lancaster 6 Middlesex 7

Saturday Games

Noon

St. Anne's-Belfield 0 (7) Trinity Episcopal 0

1 p.m.

Collegiate 0 (10) Benedictine 0

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.