CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One Chesterfield woman is hoping to make the holidays a little brighter for homeless veterans by organizing a community donation drive.

Linda Olive, who has lived in the area since 1982, launched the Veterans Honor Tree after reading about the work of Liberation Veteran Services, an organization that provides housing and support for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Coming from a military family, Olive said the issue struck a personal chord.

"When I read the article about the homeless veterans and the new micro unit and the training that they would be getting, I, first of all, homeless veteran, I think, should never be in the same sentence," Olive said.

Olive's goal is to collect items that can help veterans stay warm and comfortable during the winter months.

Requested donations include:



Winter clothing

Long underwear

Hats and gloves

Personal care items

Gift cards

Olive said she hopes the effort will remind veterans that their community supports them.

"To come into warmth. You know, physically being in a warm, safe place, but the warmth of the people that are helping them and the community that wants to help them," Olive said. "I think it would give them hope."

Where to donate

Three local businesses will host Veterans Honor Trees where community members can drop off gifts:



Allen Tire: 10140 Hull St., Midlothian, VA 23112

Buford Road Pharmacy: 2608 Buford Road, Richmond, VA 23235

Pleasants Hardware: 13591 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113

The trees will be at these businesses from Nov. 16 through Dec. 16.

Donated gifts can then be dropped off on Thursday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 18, at:

Chesterfield Public Library

325 N. Courthouse Road

Richmond, VA 23236

Those interested in participating or learning more can email theveteranshonortree@gmail.com.

Olive said the effort is her way of recognizing veterans and the sacrifices they and their families have made.

"They're the unsung heroes and sometimes I think they're the unseen heroes," Olive said.

She hopes the community will come together to show veterans they are not forgotten.

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