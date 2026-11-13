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Richmond's Salvation Army winter shelter opens today
By WTVR Web Staff,7 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's winter shelter season is underway. The Salvation Army's Inclement Weather Shelter is now open, offering overnight space for up to 106 single adults.
The shelter runs through April 15, operating daily from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Additional surge shelter and warming center capacity will be available when extreme cold weather conditions warrant.
Families needing shelter can visit the Community Resource and Training Center on Chamberlayne Avenue.
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