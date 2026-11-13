RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was seriously injured in a crash along Interstate 95 in Richmond on Thursday night.

Our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents report the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the entrance ramp from North 7th Street.

Virginia Statewide Incidents reports the car went airborne and flipped over on the ramp.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. An update on her condition is not available.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.