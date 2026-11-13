RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds this evening. A few sprinkles are possible far southwest of Richmond through mid-evening.

Tonight will be colder with lows mainly in the low to mid 30s away from the immediate coast, but our coldest outlying areas will dip into the upper 20s. A freeze warning is in effect well away from the coast for areas that have not had a freeze this season. A frost advisory is in effect for eastern Virginia.

(WTVR)

The weekend will feature sunshine mixing with variable cloudiness during the afternoons. Breezy conditions will continue Saturday.

Highs Saturday through Monday will be in the low to mid 50s, with a few upper 40s possible northwest.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s, with frost/freeze conditions occurring for multiple mornings away from the immediate coast.

Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Tuesday, and the 60s the rest of the week.

There is no sign of any rain for at least the next week.

(WTVR)

This week's drought monitor shows very subtle improvements since last Tuesday.

The area of severe drought dropped slightly, as did areas that have been very dry.

The amount of Virginia with near-normal rainfall levels increased 3% to 27%.

Severe to extreme drought continues to plague a lot of southern Virginia, and areas southwest of Farmville to near Danville.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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