Spanberger says GOP lost touch with voters in 2026 midterm rout

RICHMOND, Va. — Fresh off a midterm rout that handed Democrats an 8-3 edge in Virginia's delegation, an exultant Gov. Spanberger said Republicans lost touch with voters on inflation and the war launched against Iran — and she's not done yet.

She said Republicans lost touch with the concerns voters had about inflation and the war launched against Iran. She added that she had been certain Democrats would flip the First and Second districts.

Spanberger said that while First District Republican incumbent Rob Wittman may have been in line to chair the powerful House Armed Services Committee, he simply did not do enough to help his suffering constituents.

"Every single locality shifted more Democratic than it had been in the 2024 election. And that is a result of strong engagement by, yes, incredible candidates, but candidates who are doing what every single elected official should do, which is listen to people, respond with plans, or if you're elected with actual action to the needs of the people that you wish to serve or are serving," Spanberger said.

Not satisfied with the 8-3 Democratic edge in the Virginia delegation, Spanberger said she will work to send even more Democrats to Washington in 2028.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.