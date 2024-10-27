Mostly sunny & mild today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here's a look at the fall colors, which have peaked in western Virginia .

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Then we'll see a steady warming trend through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, the upper 70s Wednesday and the low 80s on Thursday (Halloween). Trick Or Treat temperatures Thursday evening will be in the 70s.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday with the possibility of a few passing showers. Cooler air will follow, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and the low 70s next Sunday.

In the tropics, a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwest Caribbean Sea during the next few days. There will be the possibility of some tropical development later in the week.

