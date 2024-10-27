Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTVR CBS 6

    Driver killed in wreck on Nine Mile Road in Sandston

    By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBnY0_0wNp4Mjm00

    HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A young woman was killed in a wreck along Nine Mile Road in Sandston early Saturday morning, sources told Jon Burkett.

    Henrico Police were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of E. Nine Mile Road, between Monterey and Bond, just before 1:50 a.m. after sources told Burkett a driver overturned their pickup truck.

    "Officers located an adult female with obvious signs of trauma," police said. "The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene."

    The victim’s name has not yet been released.

    Henrico's Crash Team was dispatched to the scene, but there has been no word on what caused that crash.

    📲: CONNECT WITH US

    Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077szE_0wNp4Mjm00

    EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

    Related Search

    Single-Vehicle crashesCar crash investigationVehicle overturnsE. nine mile roadHenrico policeRoad safety

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    The Truth
    20h ago
    This Person took them own Selves out!!! Hey The Devil is out there he will snatch your life away people!!!!!
    The Truth
    20h ago
    Car Accidents are the Number one Killer in this Country do you hear any Politicians talking about it??? hell no!!!!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Six-vehicle crash kills 18-wheeler driver in Virginia
    The Trucker3 days ago
    1 killed, 1 airlifted from 6-vehicle crash in King William
    Watchful Eye4 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify3 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Richmond, Virginia: Prepare for Some Surprises!
    jackandkitty.com5 days ago
    High Winds Injure 100s on Cruise Ship, Leading to One Passenger's Death
    J. Souza52 minutes ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Life in Federal Prison for New Mexico Drug Trafficking Sinaloa Cartel Leader Alex Barraza aka Smiley
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily23 hours ago
    Man Who Bought Kanye West’s $57 Million Mansion For $21 Million Says Rapper’s Alterations To Turn It Into A ‘Bomb Shelter’ Were ‘Really Dumb’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Subject Wanted After Assault and Shooting at Local Bar
    Tracy Leicher2 days ago
    Fat cat Patches marks weight loss milestone: 'He is liberated!'
    WTVR CBS 62 days ago
    Suspected drunken driver heading wrong way passes Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade on interstate in Milwaukee
    CNN5 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Republican Governor Livid After Judge Orders Virginia to Stop Purging Voters and Immediately Reinstate Hundreds of Deleted Names
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights, VA: What’s Next for This Mall?
    bestattractions.org1 day ago
    37-year-old woman is facing 11 charges after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    New Study Shows High Potency Cannabis Use Leaves Unique Signature on DNA
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy