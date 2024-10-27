Driver killed in wreck on Nine Mile Road in Sandston

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A young woman was killed in a wreck along Nine Mile Road in Sandston early Saturday morning, sources told Jon Burkett.

Henrico Police were called to the single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of E. Nine Mile Road, between Monterey and Bond, just before 1:50 a.m. after sources told Burkett a driver overturned their pickup truck.

"Officers located an adult female with obvious signs of trauma," police said. "The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Henrico's Crash Team was dispatched to the scene, but there has been no word on what caused that crash.

