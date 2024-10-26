Much cooler on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will be colder with lows in the low and mid 40s in Metro Richmond, with 30s in rural areas particularly north and west of town.

Sunday will offer a good amount of sunshine with some passing cloud cover, especially south of Richmond. Highs will be in the low and mid 60s.

Sunday night and early Monday morning will be downright chilly, with lows in the 30s for most locations away from the coast. A Freeze Watch is in effect north of I-64. Monday will then be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will then be on the rise again, with highs in the low 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday and around 80 on Halloween. All of these days are expected to be dry.

The next cold front will swing through the area on Friday, potentially bringing a few passing showers and another shot of cooler air for next weekend.

