    Missing Hopewell man found dead, police investigating

    By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQVTD_0wGCB3XM00

    HOPEWELL, Va. -- Andre Malik Cox, who was reported missing Friday, was found dead in Hopewell, police announced.

    25-year-old Cox was last seen leaving his home early Friday morning.

    Police are investigating Cox's death.

    If you have any information, police ask you to contact Detective Martin at 804-541-2284, or call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202/use the P3 App to make an anonymous tip.

    CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn more information.

    This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

    Roxie Hedrick
    15h ago
    it's sad but you know why is it you ask a question on here and no one that replies did he drown them with somebody done something to him I have been looking on here and have it found it
    Laura Wynn
    17h ago
    My condolences to the family
