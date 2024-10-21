How a church hopes to help rejuvenate this Virginia mall with a coffee shop

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A Hopewell church is hoping to help rejuvenate a Colonial Heights mall with its new coffee shop.

Legacy Coffee and Cream is the brainchild of Pastor Bryan Briggs and Destination Church, which got its start 14 years ago in the very mall its new venture calls home.

“The original vision I had was launching at the Regal Theatre at Southpark Mall," Briggs said.

The church flourished for six years at Regal Southpark Mall before moving to Prince George County, Briggs said. Fourteen years later, they're back where it all started.

“We definitely felt God calling us back to Southpark Mall," Briggs said. "Feel like Southpark Mall is the center for the whole Tri-Cities.”

Legacy Coffee & Cream's goal is to support the mall's employees.

“We believe in Southpark and we’re committed to it," said Emma Motley, manager of the shop. “I think the mall is very encouraged we are here because we’ve been very open about our heart for this place.”

The church wants the shop to be a place for the community to gather, Briggs said.

“Hey, hang here," Briggs said. "Grab something to drink but have a conversation, meet somebody here.”

The shop has seen a positive response so far.

"Now that I see it, there's no way Southpark will stay the same with things like this building up here," said Stacy Frye, a first-time patron of the shop. "So I think it will bring a change."

“Let’s bring more things back to the Mall that would want people just hang out," Briggs said.

Destination Church is also planning to start offering church services at Regal Southpark Mall back up on Nov. 17.

Legacy Coffee & Cream is currently open six days a week, closed on Sundays, which will change when the church makes its partial move back home in November.

