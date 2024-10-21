Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WTVR CBS 6

    What ideas do you have to improve Richmond parks? The city wants to know!

    By Brendan King,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ks6ig_0wFPiQh300

    RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond wants to hear from you about its first citywide park and recreation vision plan since the 1970s.

    The city’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities department is in the midst of implementing its Master Plan process, titled Richmond INSPIRE (Imagining Neighborhood-Shaping Parks and Inclusive Recreation Experiences).

    This plan will create a community-supported vision for parks and recreational spaces, complete with a detailed action plan for phased implementation, according to the city’s website.

    Ryan Rinn, a capital projects planner, spearheads this project after hosting in-person workshops in September across the city’s nine voting districts.

    His team hopes to receive thousands of online survey submissions from those unable to attend the workshops.

    “We're hoping to hear how people use parks. What do they do when they're here? How long do they stick around? Why do they show up? Where do they get information from? What would they like to see if they had their magic wand, and they could come into the park system and say, you know, if Richmond Parks had this, it would be amazing,” Rinn explained.

    Rinn said the plan will include investments to maintain facilities that he admits have been lacking over the years.

    “We need to hear where that's happening so that we can start to prioritize how we're making our decisions going forward, and really look at that through a lens of racial equity and a lens of climate resiliency, and then again, a lens of connectivity, on how we connect our park systems and make sure that folks in the city of Richmond who do not have walkable access to a park have that access,” he stated.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeQ0t_0wFPiQh300 WTVR
    Ryan Rinn

    Rinn highlighted The Round House community center near Fountain Lake in Byrd Park as a facility that could use more financial investment.

    “We still need to make investments in [The Round House] to make the restrooms ADA accessible. So it covers a lot of things that are covered by federal law and state law and city ordinance that we need to catch up to,” he said.

    Parks and Recreation has largely avoided the criticism, turnover, and strife plaguing other City Hall departments.

    More Richmonders have been able to access a park within walking distance in the last seven years since Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney appointed Director Christopher Frelke.

    As of 2024, more than 80 percent of residents have access to one of the city’s 175 parks within a 10-minute walk. That number has increased by 20 percent since Frelke joined the city from Raleigh, North Carolina in 2017.

    His department has also seen a surge in local, state, and federal funding, including American Rescue Plan dollars.

    Frelke’s team recently took over booking operations for Midtown Green, the former Bon Secours Training Camp in Scott’s Addition, while other facilities like Hotchkiss Green on the Northside will receive a $1 million refresh.

    Richmond's Hotchkiss Green is getting a $1 million refresh. Here's what you can expect.

    They hope to facilitate discussions and events surrounding gun violence and other citywide issues by hosting events on their properties and offering stages and audio equipment.

    The city looks to Parks and Recreation to engage the community with after-school and summer programs to keep youth off the streets. They staff the city's nine public pools and help maintain the James River Parks System.

    The department needs the community’s help to envision what the city’s parks could look and feel like over the next 10 to 20 years. Rinn said they particularly want to include more voices from the Southside.

    Their website, RichmondINSPIRE.com , includes the online survey along with resources shared at the public workshops in English, Spanish, and visual aid versions.

    The deadline to share your thoughts is November 8. Those who complete the 15- to 20-minute survey will be entered to win one of three $50 Target gift cards.

    CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=077szE_0wFPiQh300

    EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Former NFL player charged with embezzling from Winston-Salem real estate project
    wfmynews2.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    The Castle, dubbed world's largest inflatable, comes to Chesterfield
    WTVR CBS 63 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today18 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy