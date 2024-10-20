Open in App
    More sunshine and a bit warmer this week

    By The Weather Authority,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027gfY_0wEOJ2wP00

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Another sunny week is in store, with warmer days for the first half of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80, while overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s. The dry spell is expected to continue at least through next weekend.

    A cold front will move through late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, bringing gusty breezes to the area. The front will also usher in cooler air again for Thursday and Friday, but nothing unusual for this time of the year. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

    In the tropics, Tropical Storm Oscar will turn to the northeast away from Cuba, impacting the southeastern and central Bahamas before moving back into the open waters of the Atlantic. Nadine has dissipated, although the remnants are producing winds around 30 mph over southern Mexico.

    More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

    WATCH: Topical Storm Nadine makes landfall in Belize, latest on track of Hurricane Oscar

    Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

