More sun with highs in mid 70s for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Overnight will be clear with lows ranging from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s east. Some fog is possible southeast of Richmond.

Sunday will be sunny with a nice warmup from the cool start, with highs in the mid 70s.

Our weather for the week ahead will bring a warming trend into midweek before a weak (dry) cold front ushers in more cool temperatures by the end of the week. Skies will be clear to mostly clear much of the week. Highs will reach 75-80 the first half of the week, then fall to the 60s for highs by Friday.

There is little to no chance of rain through the next 10 days, so there will be some concern for increasing fire risk in the days ahead depending on winds.

Tracking the Tropics: Update on Tropical Storm Nadine

Tropics: Tropical Storm Nadine has moved into the Yucatan Peninsula. It will track westward across land and dissipate.

Hurricane Oscar is located southeast of the Bahamas and east of Cuba. It will move westward into eastern Cuba, and then get pushed northeastward into the southern Bahamas. It will stay southeast of the United States.

