    Wingstop to land in shuttered Extreme Pizza spot near VCU

    By Richmond BizSense,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBRNX_0w60TX2v00

    RICHMOND, Va. -- After sitting idle for nearly six years, the former Extreme Pizza storefront near VCU has been snapped up.

    Wingstop, a chain of chicken wing restaurants, is planning to open a location at 941 W. Broad St., according to planning documents recently filed with the city.

    Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

    EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

    Shenell Holmes
    20h ago
    Why there pizza 🍕 are good
