    • WTVR CBS 6

    Much cooler air arrives by Tuesday morning

    By The Weather Authority,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCHf7_0w54bBNA00

    RICHMOND, Va. --

    A cold front will move east of the region today. The breeze will kick up again, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the metro will be in the low 70s, but will range from the mid 60s far northwest to the mid 70s far southeast.

    As much cooler air continues to filter into the area, Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we could see a few sprinkles or very light showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday night will be chilly with lows in the mid 30s to around 40. A few outlying areas west of I-95 could drop to near the freezing mark.

    Dry weather is expected Wednesday through next weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s with frost possible Thursday and Friday mornings. Daytime highs will be near 60 Wednesday, the low 60s Thursday and the upper 60s on Friday.

    Temperatures will moderate next weekend, with highs in the low and mid 70s.

    In the tropics, we continue to watch an area of low pressure a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It's currently in an area unfavorable for development, but if it can survive as it moves west across the Atlantic, there's a chance for some development as it gets closer to the Leeward Islands later this week.

    Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

