Sunny & warm Sunday, then turning cooler

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the low 80s.

A relatively strong cold front will move through by Monday morning. The breeze will kick up again, eventually ushering in some cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. By Tuesday morning, temperatures are likely to range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

With colder air moving in, particularly aloft, Tuesday will have more clouds around and potentially a few afternoon sprinkles. Highs will be in the low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be chilly, with many locations reaching down into the 30s. This will bring the possibility of frost, particularly west of I-95.

We'll start warming up again later in the week. Highs will be around 60 Wednesday, in the low and mid 60s Thursday and near 70 on Friday. We should be back in the 70s next weekend. It looks like we'll remain dry next weekend as well.

In the tropics, we're still watching a disturbance a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It's moving into an area that isn't very favorable for development. All is now quiet across the rest of the Atlantic and Caribbean. More can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

