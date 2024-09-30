Open in App
    Rainy, cloudy, and cool today

    By The Weather Authority,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRqpb_0vocmPhX00

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here to see the latest flood and coastal flood alerts.

    Areas of rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through midday today. Skies will be cloudy with showers and drizzle otherwise. Highs will range from the mid/upper 60s in northwestern VA, to the low and mid 70s elsewhere.

    A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, with a passing shower possible.

    It will be mainly dry and a bit less humid the second half of the week. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80, with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

    Tropics: Tropical Storm Kirk has formed in the eastern Atlantic. It is expected to become a major hurricane, but will track northwestward into the central Atlantic, and will stay east of Bermuda.

    Another tropical wave off the west coast of Africa shows a high sign of development.

    A broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially developing into a tropical depression by mid-week.

    The next names on the Atlantic list are Leslie and Milton.

    Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

