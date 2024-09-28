Open in App
    Shower threat returns late Sunday

    By The Weather Authority,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpCf3_0vmun9nx00

    RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be variably cloudy tonight, with some patchy fog possible during the early morning hours. It will be warm and humid, with lows in the low and mid 60s. A threat for coastal flooding continues, and you can c lick here to see the latest coastal flood alerts.

    Sunday will stay humid, with a mix of sun and clouds early on. Then the clouds will thicken and a few showers are possible later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Showers will increase area-wide Sunday night into Monday.

    Monday will be a muggy day with showers likely, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Showers will linger through Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.

    A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday afternoon. A passing shower is possible, although much of the area will remain dry. Behind this front, it will turn a lot less humid for the second half of the week.

    Lows Thursday through Saturday mornings will likely be in the 50s, and daytime highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

    The tropics remain quite active. Hurricane Isaac remains over the open waters of the north Atlantic. Tropical Storm Joyce is gradually weakening over the central Atlantic. Meanwhile, there are two other areas of concern. An area of low pressure trailing behind Joyce is likely to develop into a tropical depression during the early to middle part of the coming week. And finally, another area of low pressure is expected to develop over the western Caribbean. This sytem is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially developing into a tropical depression during the week ahead.

    Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

    STORM TRACKING LINKS :

    Weather Alerts
    Interactive Radar
    Map Center
    Hurricane Tracker
    Closings & Delays

    📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVYsE_0vmun9nx00 WTVR
    Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

