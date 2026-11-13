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Week in Review: Budget Hearings End With No Clear Path Forward; CPD Veterans in Running for Top Cop
By Nick Blumberg,11 days ago
Chicago budget hearings come to a close with no clear path forward. A majority of alderpeople tell Mayor Brandon Johnson his budget doesn’t have the votes to pass. Then, more upheaval after the surprise resignation of his chief financial officer. Chicago’s police oversight commission recommends three CPD veterans as...