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FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop for All Flights Due to ‘Extraordinary Circumstances’ and Safety
By Associated Press,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide Friday afternoon for just the second time since the Sept. 11 attacks, with officials citing “extraordinary circumstances" caused by communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. The nation’s top homeland security official attributed the problem to a telecommunications outage and...