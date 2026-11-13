undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
While Sujan Sarkar Expands His Restaurant Empire, Sahil Sethi Keeps the Chicago Spots Up to Snuff
By Daniel Hautzinger,8 days ago
More than ten years ago, Sahil Sethi and Sujan Sarkar met in the kitchen of a Mediterranean restaurant in India. Many years, restaurants, cities, and awards later, they are still working together, with Sarkar expanding into a global presence based on the reputation of restaurants in Chicago that Sethi helps to oversee and maintain as culinary director.
1