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Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer Resigns, Saying She Refuses to ‘Compromise My Integrity’; Johnson Accuses Her of Mismanagement
By Heather Cherone,8 days ago
Chicago’s Chief Financial Officer Ashlee Gabrysch resigned abruptly Friday morning, saying that to continue serving as Mayor Brandon Johnson’s top financial advisor would “compromise my integrity and professional obligations.”. A spokesperson for Mayor Brandon Johnson said Gabrysch had been “largely absent” while the city’s $17.6 billion budget...
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