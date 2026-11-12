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Caroling, Trees and the Christkindlmarket — Celebrate the Holidays With These Classic Chicago Traditions
By Erica Demarest,4 days ago
From a mug of hot glühwein at the Christkindlmarket to a trip to the Walnut Room’s Great Tree, there are some Chicago activities that have become iconic holiday traditions. Read on for opportunities to shop, snack, carol and ride holiday trains. Christkindlmarket. The beloved German-style market is returning...
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