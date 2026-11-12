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New Survey Finds Support for Gunshot Detection System — and Concerns, as Chicago Changes Course on Pilot Program
By Heather Cherone,4 days ago
A majority of Chicagoans believe a new gunshot detection system would reduce the number of crimes committed with guns and speed up officer response times when shots are fired in Chicago, according to a new poll. A survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago and commissioned by WTTW...
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