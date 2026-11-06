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‘A Long Time Coming’: CTU President Stacy Davis Gates on Historic School Board Election
By Andrew Montequin,8 days ago
The first ever fully elected Chicago Board of Education is taking shape as the dust settles from Tuesday’s election. The historic moment comes after an election that may have resembled normal Chicago politics on its surface. Big spending, dueling endorsements and petition challenges marked the campaign. But for Stacy...
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